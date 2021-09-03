LOOK: Wyoming Ranch with Almost 22,000 Square Feet Up for Auction

An enormous Wyoming ranch with nearly 22,000 square feet and 17 rooms is going up for auction at the end of September. The property is dubbed as WYO Manor and the views both inside and out are almost too good to be true.

The Wyoming ranch is being sold through Concierge Auctions and is on the market for $24.5 million with Richard Lewis and Chopper Grassell of Live Jackson Hole at Compass. The online auction will be on September 30th.

The mansion, which has beautiful outside view of the mountains includes a dining room with high 25-foot ceilings, a catering kitchen, a room that can hold up to 100 guests, a private office and conference room, a five-bedroom guest house, and a 1,750-square-foot garage.

All that is aside from the 4,000-square-foot conservatory, an elevator, a children’s playroom with a built-in stage and a primary bedroom suite with a fireplace and dual dressing rooms, according to the listing. So let's take a look, shall we?...

WYO Manor Tour

There's not much else to say once you have gotten a view of everything. The property is apparently about 13 minutes outside of Casper. The backdrop you see in Casper Mountain as well. Of course, if you have roughly $24.5 million lying around the house, you could always try to put out a bid for it with Concierge Auctions come September 30th.

What Does a $25 Million Wyoming House Look Like?

