Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has filed a legal response to the singer's claims that his talent agency defrauded her as part of an ongoing lawsuit amid their divorce. In court documents Entertainment Tonight obtained, Blackstock denies any wrongdoing in representing Clarkson.

The lawsuit between the estranged couple began in September of 2020, when Starstruck Management Group, which Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, founded and where Blacktock works as a talent agent, sued Clarkson over alleged unpaid commissions totaling more than a million dollars. She fired back in a countersuit in December, alleging that Blackstock, who had served as her manager throughout their marriage, defrauded her by overcharging her over the years. She also alleged that Starstruck was not even licensed to practice in California, a violation of the California Labor Code.

In court documents ET obtained on Tuesday (Jan. 26), Blackstock and Starstruck Management Group deny Clarkson's allegations and claim they are not subject to regulation under the Talent Agencies Act because they did not perform their work in California. Their response also denies Clarkson's broader claims of fraud.

"We stand by our allegations that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act, despite their boilerplate denials, and we look forward to trying the case before the Labor Commissioner in August," Clarkson's attorney, Ed McPherson, says in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Clarkson and Blackstock wed in 2013. The singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Blackstock responded to Clarkson's divorce petition in court documents he filed on July 21, and the couple had been trying to work out the details of their divorce as amicably as possible in private, citing the best interests of their two children together, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington. Blackstock also has two older children from a previous marriage.

A judge awarded Clarkson primary custody of their children in November of 2020.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before the divorce filing. They have since removed the listing for their Los Angeles home, and Clarkson appears to have been living there since news broke of their divorce.

