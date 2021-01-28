What’s Trending Thursday, Wyoming And Beyond

I will say this, 2021 moves a lot faster than 2020 did. Usually it feels like January has around 60 days in it. Let's warp speed to Spring, please.

Trending Nationally

Internet nerds really took over the stock market this week with Game Stop stocks soaring. In case you missed it, reddit users pushed for Game Stop buys in stock and now, politicians are getting involved. Some old guy from Massachusetts now wants to halt trading for 60 days. I bet when he saw that stock rise, he yelled, "NERDS".

It was announced yesterday that acting legend Cloris Leachman has passed away at the age of 94. She was most recently in the Starz show American Gods and Girl Meets World.

HBOMAX announced tons of movies coming to the platform, including the Sopranos prequel movie starring James Gandolfini's son, Michael, reprising his Tony Soprano role. The Many Saints Of Newark is set to release in September.

Trending Locally

Ready to Smooch A Pooch? Fat Boys Tires has teamed with Yola's Pet Rescue for an event on February 6th. Smooch A Pootch will take place at the Fat Boys Tires on Lincolnway on the 6th to try and find homes for local rescue pets.

A new supercomputer is making it's way to the Cowboy State, it will be one of the fastest in the world! The National Center For Atmospheric Research tapped HP to create this machine to monitor atmospheric happenings. A lot better than the dell I had in college.

And finally, the city of Cheyenne is ordering a piece of history to be taken down, as they want the historic Hitching Post Inn to be demolished after the most recent fire.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app