As January winds down, it's a perfect time or puuuurfect time, to find you a new family member. Of the four legged(sometimes 3) variety. It's a fun growing process and you'll love them. Come onnnnn!

Let's start off with those big woofers.

Yukon

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Just look at that face! Such a good boi! He's been available for quite a while, and we need to find him a home! He's trying to be the best boy for you, just give him a chance. Just look how pretty he's sitting! Here's what the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has to say about him.

Yukon is an active adult dog. He is full of energy and a zest for life. He is working hard at learning some basic obedience and impulse control and will sit for treats. He loves to run in the play yard but he hasn't figured out the fetch game yet. He enjoys body rubs and butt scratches. In return for your affection, he will give you a hug and a big kiss. Yukon would love for him to meet with you and show you just how cute he is!

Pistol

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi, I'm Pistol, a very sweet and loving boy who has tons of energy even though I'm slowly hitting what the people here keep calling my golden years (whatever that means). I am looking for a home where I will be your only furbaby because I am not one to share. I also can't go home with kids under the age of twelve. Despite that though I am actively looking to find my forever home where I can continue to work on my impulse control outside of this stressful shelter.

Spud

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi, my name is Spud. I am a very spunky and energetic boy who is still trying to learn some basic impulse control. I need someone who is willing to work with me on setting clear boundaries in the home and is willing to give me the training that I need and want. I am willing to go home with other dogs as long as I meet them ahead of time and I probably wouldn't do the best with cats or little kids. However, older kids who understand how to assist in setting boundaries for me wouldn't be out of the question. If you think you might be interested in me I am a foster-to-adopt candidate as I am still going through some medical treatment on one of my legs.

How about those puuurfect cats.

Holder

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Holder is a pretty laid back guy! His best day ever would be to sleep under the bed (where it's most dark), graze on his delicious food, then cuddle up on the couch with you! He would prefer a quieter home with older children.

Pixel

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Hi my name is Pixel and I am a cat. I previously lived with adults and find them wonderful humans to take care of me. I am not a huge fan of being picked up as gravity is not on my side at my older age. But I still know how to give the love... oh yeah and I drool when excited. I mean doesn't everyone?

Tigger

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

This shy kitty has tested positive for feline leukemia 8 years ago but has never had any complications from it. We have retested him here at CAS and come up with a negative result which suggests his disease is regressive. Still, he should not live with other cats unless they are also FeLV positive. He has been known to be afraid of dogs so perhaps he could be your "one and only"?

If you're interested in any of these Pets Of The Week, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

