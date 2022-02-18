Priscilla Block had no idea that Kelly Clarkson — a star she grew up idolizing — was just as big a fan of her music. During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the "My Bar" singer got her moment to gush.

It was something that she put some thought into. Talking to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul earlier this month, Block explained how Clarkson's music helped get her through her teen years, but said they'd never met. So, together, interviewer and interviewee set off to make by manifesting.

“I am going to meet Kelly Clarkson," Block begins with football coach conviction. "I am going to tell her that she changed my life with ‘Since U Been Gone’ and ‘A Moment Like This.’ I’m going to see her and be like, ‘I have been dreaming for a moment like this!'"

The full interview can be found below. On Thursday (Feb. 17), this happened:

Immediately upon seeing Block, Clarkson starts telling her how much she loves her music. "You're like one of the new artists — I literally was listening, true story, and I was like who is this?" Clarkson shares. "I started looking up on Spotify and I'm like, I love your vibe. I love your songs, I love your voice, I love everything about you."

Needless to say, the interview went very well, with Block dishing on how she almost quit music before a chance meeting with Taylor Swift, and the two singers showing appreciation for the newcomer's body positivity song, "Thick Thighs."

"My Bar" is Block's new single, found on the just-released Welcome to the Block Party album. She performed the mid-tempo, empowerment song on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

