Kelly Clarkson Wants to Sell Ranch Where Ex Lives After Judge Upholds Prenup

According to a new report, Kelly Clarkson is eager to move forward with the sale of the ranch in Montana where her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, is currently living, and now the legal way is clear for her to do so.

TMZ reports that Clarkson was filming on the set of The Voice on Wednesday (Aug. 11) when she received an email saying that a judge in her ongoing divorce proceedings against Blackstock had ruled that the couple's prenuptial agreement was valid.

Sources tells TMZ in a new exclusive that Clarkson has long wanted to sell the Montana ranch where Blackstock is currently living as he plans a career change from talent agent to full-time rancher, but his lawyers had objected, saying he had the legal right to stay until his challenge to their prenup had been decided.

The prenup states that whatever Clarkson acquired during the couple's seven-year marriage belongs solely to her, while whatever Blackstock acquired during that time belongs solely to him. Clarkson's money paid for the ranch in Montana, according to TMZ, which means that it is hers to sell now that the judge has upheld the agreement.

The news comes just days after the Blast revealed that Clarkson had filed court documents asking a judge to restore her legal name to her professional name of Kelly Clarkson and issue a default ruling declaring the couple officially divorced, leaving the financial settlement for later. The ruling on the prenup brings Clarkson and Blackstock one step closer to finalizing their divorce.

Blackstock and Clarkson married in October of 2013. They have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander. A judge granted Clarkson temporary custody in November of 2020.

On July 27, 2021, a judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month. An unnamed source tells People that arrangement "is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out."

Clarkson has been divesting herself of other marital properties and moving forward in various ways recently. The couple's former 20,000-square-foot mansion in Tennessee sold on June 17, and Clarkson has also listed her former mansion in California for sale for just under $9 million. She also recently purchased a stunning new mansion in an exclusive area of Los Angeles, where she's been living as she focuses on her television work.

