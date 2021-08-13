UW Requiring Testing Before Returning to Campus

The University of Wyoming announced its COVID-19 plan for the beginning of the fall semester of 2021, and with that came mandatory COVID-19 tests for all returning students, faculty, and staff.

Beginning today (Friday), students, faculty, and staff will receive individual emails directing them to schedule testing appointments between Wednesday, August 18, and Sunday, August 22.

Those who do not follow the testing directive will face disciplinary consequences, up to and including dismissal for employees, and a loss of university access for students due to temporary suspension. The testing requirement applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The Board of Trustees directed that all employees and students be tested upon return to the university as part of a plan to proceed with a traditional, in-person fall semester while taking steps to manage COVID-19 amid an increase in cases locally and nationally.

UW requires all faculty, staff, and students who are vaccinated to report it, in order to allow the university to track overall vaccination numbers.

