Update in COVID-19 Protocol for ACSD#1

Albany County School District #1 recently put out a statement regarding COVID-19, the Delta variant, and updates to the protocol for the upcoming school year.

The district is continuing to monitor the surge of COVID-19 cases in our county, and not unlike other school districts and businesses nationwide. Last week, the district communicated the following:

The Center for Diseases Control (CDC) updated their most recent guidance and recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC further states that “Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic."

In consultation with state and local health officers, the district will be recommending that students and staff follow the CDC guidance of universal indoor masking in all school facilities when school starts on August 26, but no mandates have been issued as of this time.

The School District will encourage parents, students, and staff to follow the suggested guidelines, but will respect the parent’s right to choose what is best for their children.

The school district outlined the layers of prevention that are currently in place to provide for the health and safety of students and staff, but additional layers of prevention may be required.

The district will also use a Decision Guide to determine when students and staff will have to quarantine or isolate if someone comes in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.