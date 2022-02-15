NBC will be launching America's own version of Eurovision Song Contest in the Spring of 2022. The network has tapped Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg to host the new show, titled American Song Contest.

Musicians from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation's capital will compete for America's vote to have their song crowned Best Original Song.

The nation got its first look at the new show in a commercial that aired during the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 13).

Both hosts turned to social media to share their excitement, with Clarkson tweeting, "Huge announcement, y’all!! I’m so excited to finally share that I’ll be hosting #AmericanSongContest with @SnoopDogg!! I can’t wait!! Watch the premiere LIVE on March 21st, only on NBC.”

Snoop Dogg also tweeted to announce the show.

“I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas," the rapper adds in a statement.

Contestants will include musicians from all genres — country, rap, indie, pop, etc. — and represent all 50 states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. Each American Song Contest hopeful must be 16 years or older and present an original song — no covers or tribute bands will be allowed. According to the submission website, the show is "looking for artists who own the stage and captivate an audience with original music."

American Song Contest is a U.S. adaptation of Eurovision Song Contest, which has been running overseas for 65 years and brings in 200 million viewers per year. A few veteran producers of that show are on board to launch the American version, in addition to the executive producer of The Voice.

The show will air in what would have been the springtime slot for The Voice. The iconic reality singing competition, which also features Clarkson as a judge, will only air one season in 2022, with Season 22 kicking off in the fall.

American Song Contest premieres on NBC Monday, March 21, at 8PM ET/7PM CT, with the grand finale set for May 9. Fans will also be able to stream each episode the next day on Peacock.