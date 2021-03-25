Kelly Clarkson says she has no intention of marrying again after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock is finalized — at least, not for now.

In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on her daytime talk show the Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old singer and television personality admits that another marriage is the furthest thing from her mind at the moment.

Her revelation came as part of a discussion with Paltrow about the actress' decision to get married again after her previous marriage to Coldplay singer Chris Marton ended in divorce in 2016. Paltrow has been married to television producer Brad Falchuk since 2018.

"Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again," Clarkson states. "So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability — that level to say yes, and do it again."

Paltrow says that remarrying was "probably the hardest thing" she's ever done, adding that the time in between her marriages allowed her grow enough to make a new relationship work. When she tells Clarkson that she, too, will get there in time, the singer reiterates that it's just not something she's interested in for the time being.

"I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me," Clarkson states, adding, "I'm actually not looking for it."

Clarkson married Blackstock in October of 2013. She filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Blackstock responded to Clarkson's divorce petition on July 21, and the couple initially tried to work out their divorce as amicably as possible in private, citing the best interests of their kids.

The circumstances turned more difficult in September of 2020, when Starstruck Management Group, which Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, founded and where Blacktock works as a talent agent, sued Clarkson, alleging they were owed unpaid commissions exceeding a million dollars. She countersued in December, alleging that Blackstock, who served as her manager throughout their marriage, had defrauded her by overcharging her over the years. She also claimed that Starstruck was not even licensed to practice in California, a violation of the California Labor Code. Blackstock denied her claims in legal documents he filed in January of 2021.

A judge awarded Clarkson primary custody of the couple's children in November of 2020. The couple have two children together: 6-year-old daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, 4.

Clarkson has recently listed her former California home for sale after moving to a new house amid her divorce, and she also recently lowered the asking price on her mansion outside of Nashville, which has been on the market since 2017.

Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee Mansion Is Spectacular! See Inside: