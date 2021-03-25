Triston Marez is releasing a fun new single from his upcoming debut album, and he's letting Taste of Country readers hear it first in an exclusive premiere. Press play below for a first listen to 'Hits a Little Different."

The rising country singer from Houston mixes traditional country instrumentation and a timeless lyrical idea that finds the narrator of the song feeling a little woozy in a bar ... not because of booze, but because of an intoxicating woman he's met.

"This is a song I wrote with my good buddy Andy Wills and Cody Hibbard. We came into the room with the idea of wanting to write a song about having a good time, but this is really about a girl who makes you feel a whole lot different than anything you've ever felt before," Marez tells us.

The song is Marez' latest taste of his upcoming self-titled debut album, which is due out on April 16 via Torrez Music Group. It follows the release of "Where the Neon Lies," a duet with Ronnie Dunn.

Marez wrote 9 of the 12 tracks on Triston Marez, with the balance of the others coming from top Nashville songwriters including Chris Stapleton.

Marez has already received attention from outlets including the Boot, Billboard, Saving Country Music and more, while both Spotify and Apple Music have added his music to some important playlists. His debut album is currently available for pre-order and pre-save across a wide variety of digital music providers.

For more information about Triston Marez, visit his official website, or keep up with him via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Please Enjoy Country's 100 Best Drinking Songs Responsibly: