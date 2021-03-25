Dolly Parton's 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert is coming to Netflix as a new special. Subscribers of the streaming video service can look for it starting April 7.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute will feature performances from pop stars Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes, soul artist Leon Bridges, gospel singer Yolanda Adams and more. Country quartet Little Big Town are hosting the special.

Parton herself, Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, Willie Nelson and Cam, among others, are also featured during the special. Get a sneak peek below:

"MusiCares has done so much for the people in this industry and continues to be a beacon of light for those in need," says Parton in a statement. "It was such a joy and a humbling experience to be able to sit and watch all of the great artists singing songs that I had written or had been a part of."

MusiCares is a non-profit organization, established by the Recording Academy, that supports members of the music industry in times of need. Each year, the charity's Person of the Year event honors a musical artist or group for their artistic contributions and philanthropic efforts. Parton was the first country artist to ever earn the honor.

In addition to her legendary status as a songwriter and singer, Parton is well known and respected for her charity work. Her Imagination Library offers free books to young children throughout her home state of Tennessee, for example, and in 2016, when wildfires ripped through Sevier County in East Tennessee, Parton spearheaded efforts (including a telethon) to raise money for those affected.

More recently, in 2020, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for their COVID-19 research efforts. The Vanderbilt team's study directly helped develop the Moderna vaccine now in use.

