Kenny Chesney has added new dates and opening acts to his 2022 Here and Now Tour. The country hitmaker plugged two more stadium shows into a full slate of spring and summer concerts.

Additionally, his team announced that Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce will join him on the road, beginning April 23. The Here and Now 2022 Tour now include stops in Charlotte, N.C. (April 30), and Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 18). Both cities were not on a list of shows announced in June. Tickets for the Charlotte show go on sale Nov. 12. An on-sale date for Columbus has not been announced.

This new tour (named after the 2020 studio album, Here and Now) is two years in the making, as Chesney has been forced to postpone twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek finds him returning to NFL stadiums, with two tour-ending shows at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots. These back-to-back shows are a tradition for the No Shoes Nation.

Kenny Chesney's Here and Now 2022 Tour Dates:

April 23 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

April 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

May 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

May 14 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

May 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

June 4 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

June 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

July 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Bobcat Stadium (No Dan + Shay)

July 16 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 23 — Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 6 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 13 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 18 — Columbus, Ohio @ Historic Crew Stadium (No Old Dominion)

Aug. 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 26-27 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium