Luke Bryan and his colorful family celebrated Halloween in epic style in 2021, and the country superstar and his wife Caroline made sure to share with fans via social media.

Bryan posted to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 30), sharing a picture of himself and Caroline sitting on the tailgate of a pickup truck with their dog, Choc. The couple are dressed up as participants in the popular television series American Gladiators, and they are smiling into the camera.

"Always a fun #Halloween with this one," Bryan writes in reference to his wife, adding, "@linabryan3 had us in an American Gladiator competition."

His wife couldn't resist getting in on the fun, responding to his post by writing, "Sorry we almost made you vomit!" Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, also chimed in, writing, "ONE CRAZY FAMILY. I HID FROM THEM GOOD."

Caroline also posted a video documenting the fun, which went far beyond costumes. The couple rented what amounts to an inflatable obstacle course that offers up various challenges, including racing, climbing, fighting with pads and more, and the entire family — including the couple's two sons, Bo and Tate — squared off in a series of hilarious competitions, set to the strains of Ozzy Osborne's "Crazy Train."

"When you’re the crazy family that everyone wonders about!!! That’s us!" she writes alongside the video, adding, "American Gladiators for the day. Happy Halloween everyone!"

Take a look at the Bryans' Halloween hijinks in the video below:

Bryan and his wife often document their fun family life via social media, celebrating the 12 Days of Pranksmas each Christmas and, most recently, engaging in an epic prank war that kept fans online entertained during the singer's pandemic downtime.

Check Out All the Reasons You've Gotta Love Luke Bryan: