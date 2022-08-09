Kicks 4 Kidz 0.5k Rushes To Cheyenne This Month

As the calendar is flipping its way toward the beginning of school, there are tons of avenues to help out children in need of different items. That's a great part about living in Cheyenne, as a community, we're really generous.

Coming up on August 16th at the Downtown Cheyenne Depot Plaza, get your shoes laced up to help some local children in Cheyenne that are in need of tennis shoes for P.E. with Kicks 4 Kidz 0.5k.

The idea of the race is to make stops at some local businesses and breweries. Now, that's my kind of running! Especially when it only has to do with half a kilometer in activity and probably beer.

The cost to register for this event is pretty affordable at just 25 bucks and will include a free BBQ dinner and raffle tickets. Registration for this event ends this Friday, August 12th.

I really appreciate that they say this is the "World's Most Grueling 0.5k". Especially since they have so many stops in the event.

The check-in for this event starts at 5:30 PM on the 16th and the race will kick off at 6:00 PM.

Hirst Applegate is putting on this event with help from the participating breweries and businesses, if you'd like to register, you have to scan the QR code on the Facebook post above, it'll take you directly to a Venmo account. If that's not in your wheelhouse, you could probably call the number above as well.

This is a really cool event and I hope they're able to donate a ton of shoes.

