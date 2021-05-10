Leonardo DiCaprio’s official Twitter account just premiered the very first official image from Killers of the Flower Moon, the long-awaited crime film from director Martin Scorsese. The film will reunite Scorsese with DiCaprio for their sixth film together — after Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street — and, for the first time, pair him in a film with Scorsese’s other best-known collaborator, Robert De Niro.

The image shows DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart; seated to his right is Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, his wife. Both are real-life figures from the case that inspired the film. The book that is the basis for the movie, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, is described as “a mystery about a series of murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma in the early 1920s, after oil deposits were discovered beneath their land. The ensuing investigation established the FBI and was a pivotal moment in the evolution of America from its frontier era.”

The image confirms Killers of the Flower Moon is finally in production after a very lengthy period of development. Scorsese, DiCaprio, and De Niro were all involved with the project by 2017, but the movie was pushed back after Scorsese and De Niro decided to make The Irishman first. At one point, production looked to be in trouble after its original studio, Paramount, supposedly balked at a budget that is somewhere in the $200 million range. Eventually, Apple emerged to finance the film and release it on their Apple TV+ streaming service. At the moment, the film does not have an official release date, but with production now underway, it’s only a matter of time.

