The Best Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix in February

When the calendar flips to February, it will also start the countdown to the moment when a slew of movies and TV shows will leave Netflix forever (or until the next time they return to the service, whichever comes first). The monthly list of stuff leaving the service has gotten a lot smaller than it used to be, thanks to the company’s enormous roster of original programming it owns in perpetuity. Still, some great non-Netflix originals are about to vamoose from the service, including some of the best movies of the last 30 years. Here are eight titles you’re going to want to binge while you still can.

Gallery — The Worst Netflix Movies of 2020: