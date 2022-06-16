Lainey Wilson has been hard at work shooting the upcoming Season 5 of Yellowstone, and in a new interview, she opens up about what it's really like to work with series star Kelly Reilly.

Reilly plays the ruthless, tough-as-nails Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, and Wilson tells Entertainment Tonight that was her favorite character even before she got to meet and work with Reilly. The actor is completely different from her screen persona in real life, Wilson says.

"She's actually one of the nicest people I've ever met in my entire life," she shares. "Which was shocking, because [Beth is] a tough mama jama. She will cut you."

Since the character of Beth Dutton doesn't usually endear herself to others, "She told me, 'I was hoping you'd be my first friend on the show,'" Wilson adds.

Yellowstone revealed that Wilson would join the cast for Season 5 in a press release on June 10. The "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never" hitmaker will play the role of a musician named Abby, which series co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan created especially for her after her music appeared on Yellowstone multiple times previously.

She is one of several new additions to the cast of Yellowstone in Season 5. Kai Caster (American Horror Story) joins Yellowstone as a young cowboy named Rowdy in the upcoming episodes, while Lilli Kay (Your Honor) will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant to the Dutton family. Dawn Olivieri, who previously appeared on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, will portray Sarah Atwood, described as "a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana."

Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler) will all return for Season 5 of Yellowstone, and the show has upped Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) to series regulars for the new season, as well as Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily).

Season 5 of Yellowstone commenced shooting in Montana in mid-May, and it's set to premiere on Nov. 13. The entire main cast will return, including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Reilly, Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Season 5 of Yellowstone will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

