Summer is an excellent time to get out there and explore Laramie with the kids. One of my favorite things to do with the family is going for an adventure through the wilderness around the Gem City or strolling on the Greenbelt. And tomorrow, you and the kids have a chance to explore Laramie in a new way - through science at the Curiosity Cube!

I know you're wondering - what is the Curiosity Cube? Imagine a science lab but way cooler because it's portable and designed to spark scientific curiosity in kids! The Cube is a retrofitted 22x10-foot shipping container that travels the country, bringing hands-on science to kids throughout the U.S.

Visit the Curiosity Cube in Laramie

The Curiosity Cube will allow people of all ages to explore science and Laramie's microbiome. Kids will get a chance to work with real scientists from MilliporeSigma and conduct hands-on science experiments and related activities.

There are several opportunities for the family to visit the Curiosity Cube. Check out the schedule below:

Friday, June 17

When: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: University of Wyoming Art Museum (Centennial Complex, 2111 E Willett Dr, Laramie, WY 82071)

Cost: FREE

Saturday, June 18

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Touch a Truck Event (3510 E Garfield St, Laramie, WY 82070)

Cost: FREE

Tuesday, June 21

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Albany County Library – Summer Reading Afternoon Adventure (310 S 8th St, Laramie, WY 82070)

Cost: FREE

More on the Curiosity Cube

The Curiosity Cube is a joint project between the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, and Germany. The project is designed to serve underserved populations at Title I schools where students don't get as many opportunities to explore hands-on science. You can find more information on the Curiosity Cube by clicking here.