Luke Bryan was among a long list of artists who took the Nissan Stadium stage during 2022 CMA Fest. The "Up" singer headlined Night 3 on Saturday, June 11.

In the midst of stadium-rocking renditions of "Kick the Dust Up" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," he opted to slow things down a little. During an intimate acoustic performance of "Drink a Beer," Bryan asked that the stage lights be turned off so that Nissan Stadium could then be drenched in the glow of 67,000 fans' cell phone lights.

The country singer continued to strum on his guitar while the audience sang along with the chorus:

Bryan offered up different view on his social media, with photos taken from behind the American Idol judge showing all levels of the stadium illuminated like stars in the night sky.

"#CMAfest, you were beautiful last night. It was good to be back with y’all," he writes in the caption.

Look for Bryan to recreate this magical moment on his Raised Up Right Tour, which began on June 9. The Georgia native will hop-scotch across the nation with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny opening. The 31-date trek will wrap on Oct. 28.

The 49th annual CMA Fest was the first to be held in Nashville since 2019. For those keeping track at home, that was a 1,099-day hiatus for Music City's biggest event, which was shuttered due to COVID concerns. Local publications estimate there were 80,000 fans who attended this year's festivities, from 39 countries.