The new man to lead the Laramie Plainsmen on the gridiron is Paul Ronga, who comes to Laramie from New York State.

Ronga’s hiring was announced on Friday by Laramie High School Athletic Director Ron Wagner in a release from Albany County School District No. 1. He brings with him over 25 years of teaching and coaching experience, according to Wagner.

Wagner said in the release, “He has been a head coach in the area for eight years and has built some of the most fundamentally sound and successful programs in that area.”

“He has close, personal connections to Laramie and has a passion and excitement for football that is contagious,” Wagner continued. “His preparation and attention to detail was evident during the hiring process and will serve LHS and the football program well. The hiring committee was very impressed with coach Ronga's knowledge of the game and his overall history of building winning programs."

Courtesy: Albany County School District No. 1

Ronga will join LHS following a one-year stint at Walter Panas High School, in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. At WPHS, Ronga coached one all-conference player, four all-league players, the No. 4-ranked wide receiver in the county, and had a Golden Dozen player.

"I would like to thank Mr. Ronald Wagner and the Laramie community for this opportunity,” Ronga said in the release. “I am aware of the challenge ahead of me, and I will do all I can to give back to the community and to Laramie High School. I have been a fan of Wyoming sports for many years, and I respect the excellent sports programs that Laramie High School has under Mr. Wagner.”

Ronga continued by saying, “The Laramie High School Football program has a proud history with the Deti family serving the community so well. I hope to work hand in hand with the assistants, players, administration, community, and Mr. Wagner to do all we can to rebuild and restore Laramie High School football and Plainsmen pride."

In 2018, Ronga was the Lakeland High School (Shrub Oak, N.Y) head junior varsity football coach, where he set the school’s record for wins in a season.

From 2013-17, Ronga was the head varsity coach at Saunders High School (Yonkers, N.Y.). He is the longest-tenured football coach in Saunders school history and has the most wins by a head coach in school history. He also led the school to its only Playoff Bowl Championships in program history.

Ronga additionally spent time as a head coach at Lincoln High School in Yonkers (1997) and Iona Grammar School in New Rochelle, N.Y. (1992).

From 2009-12, Ronga acted as Team President and coach for the Cortlandt Panthers in Cortlandt Manor. Prior to that stint, Ronga was a varsity assistant coach at Walter Panas from 2007-09. Ronga served as a varsity assistant coach at Haldane High School in Cold Spring, N.Y. (1998-2001), Lincoln High School (1996-97), and Westlake High School in Thornwood, N.Y. (1993-95).

Ronga played football collegiately at Marist College, where he was a running back and team captain from 1984-88. Ronga also spent one season at Division II Westchester University in 1983. Ronga earned all-league honors twice as a high school running back and linebacker at Iona Preparatory School before playing in the CHSAA All-Star Game in 1982.

Ronga earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marist College in 1988, and he earned a master’s degree in physical education from Adelphi University in 1993.

Ronga replaces Clint Reed, who resigned in December after four seasons as head coach.

*Information courtesy of release by Albany County School District No. 1