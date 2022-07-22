Laramie Plainsmen Football Going Through A Tune-Up

The last preseason work is happening for the Laramie Plainsmen football team this week.

The “Plainsmen Camp” is for 9-12 graders in the program as a precursor to Fall Camp that starts on Aug. 8.

Laramie has been going for two hours each evening since Monday, July 18, and will finish (tonight) on Friday, July 22, with some scrimmaging.

Last year, LHS utilized this camp as a way to implement some of what we saw in head coach Paul Ronga’s first season. It was just one year ago that Coach Ronga arrived in the Gem City.

He said things are different a year later.

“I’m very much more comfortable with everyone around our program. From the community, middle school, administrator, coaches, and the players, I think I just feel much more comfortable in everything that we’re doing.”

Coach Ronga said they’ve had at least 40 or more players attending each night of the camp. He’s been pleased with how the camp has gone and what he’s seen from the freshmen that are new to the high school program.

Ronga called this a dress rehearsal for Fall Camp.

“This will tell us pretty much what we are going to expect to see on August 8. I mentioned to the players, repeatedly, that August 8 is 18 days from your first game. There’s not much time and not many sessions to get things going, so this was a springboard for that, and from this, we just hope to get better.”

He knows they’re missing players that are gone for various reasons, but they hope to add them into the mix in a couple of weeks.

“We hope to take this (what we’ve been doing this week) and build with them (the missing players).”

Coach Ronga also said this camp came on the heels of a camp last week the high school program held for 4th through 8th graders that had over 60 in attendance. He was very pleased with how that went.

Laramie is only 16 days away from the start of 4A football practice. The 2022 season debut is on Friday, August 26 versus Natrona County at Deti Stadium.