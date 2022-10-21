Laramie Plainsmen Face Cheyenne South on Senior Night [VIDEO]

The regular season concludes with Senior Night for the Laramie Plainsmen as they host the South Bison at Deti Stadium on Friday night.

The senior recognition for the 15 senior players is at 5 p.m. The kick-off is at 6 p.m. at Deti Stadium.

KOWB’s David Settle caught up with two members of the Class of 2023 on the Plainsmen football team. Seniors Jessie Cruz and Christopher Gonzales shared their thoughts on this being their last game at home in their career, what it’s meant to be a part of the program and this senior class, and a little preview of the matchup with the Bison in the video above.

Plainsmen head coach Paul Ronga called this senior class a great group.

“They’ve accomplished some good things under some really adverse and some duress situations and circumstances, with injuries, and thin numbers, and starting over and rebuilding a program. These guys have really done a great job. I am so proud of them and everything they’ve done for us.”

Get our free mobile app

There is a lot to play for in this game.

Laramie controls its destiny. If they win, LHS will qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. If they lose, there is a slim chance to get in, but the odds would be against them.

The Plainsmen are 1-7 on the season. Their victory came three weeks ago at home versus Kelly Walsh.

Cheyenne South is 0-8 this year. Their closest game was against KW, in a 17-7 loss, back in Week 2 of the season.

This is the 12th meeting between the two programs on the football field. Laramie had the series lead at 9-2 and has won two in a row.

KOWB Radio will have live coverage at 5 p.m. David Settle and Aaron Lozano will be on the broadcast call. You can listen on your radio (AM 1290), through the KOWB app, online, and on smart speakers.