Laramie City Council to Have Their Regular Meeting
The Laramie City Council will be having their regular meeting next week on August 3 at 6:30 pm.
Residents are able to view the meetings via Zoom webinar, Cable Channel 191, and YouTube.
The agenda will be available on Friday afternoon here.
The Zoom link can be found here.
