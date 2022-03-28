Cheyenne Mayor: Bias Crimes Ordinance ‘Most Important’ I’ll Sign

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes the bias crimes ordinance he publicly signed earlier this month will be the "most important" legislation he signs during his term in office.

The law, which passed by an 8 to 1 vote on March 14, makes it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability, or political affiliation.

"It is an important message to send to the world, Cheyenne is open for business," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

"Employers that bring a business, workers that choose to move here, and folks that live here -- we will protect you from the kinds of harassment outlined in the ordinance," he added.

Collins says he hopes the passage of the ordinance will encourage other cities to do the same.

