Meet with Elected Officials at ‘Council and Coffee’ in Cheyenne

Every 3rd Saturday of the month, elected officials will give constituents a chance to meet with them for coffee at Dazbog Coffee on East Pershing Blvd in Cheyenne.

The people of Ward #3 are invited to come meet with their City Council members to discuss things going on in the Cheyenne community. Ideas, questions, and concerns are encouraged during the meetup. The first 'council and coffee' session is set for this coming Saturday, January 16th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The forum will be hosted by City of Cheyenne City Council member Michelle Aldrich and other elected officials from Ward #3 as a way to speak directly with constituents who voted them into office. City Councilman Richard Johnson also told Wyoming News Now how excited he was to directly interact with the public at the forum. Johnson says, "The fact we are right across the table in a neutral spot, people are more app to communicate and we can also spend more time talking with them that’s less restrictive."

The members of the City Council will open the floor up to the public to speak up regarding their concerns within the Cheyenne community.

The scheduled council and coffee dates are this coming Saturday, as well as February 20th, and March 20th at the Dazbog, located in the Pershing Marketplace at 3911 E. Pershing Blvd Suite A.

