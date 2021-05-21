Laramie County Deputies Ask for Help Finding Stolen Trailer

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole a flatbed trailer from the 500 block of W. Riding Club Road.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred sometime between May 10-14.

"A 12-foot Top Hat single axle flatbed trailer with Wyoming registration 2-7358 was stolen," said Warner.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.