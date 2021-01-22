Laramie County Deputies Looking for Juvenile Facility Runaways

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is looking for three juveniles who they say ran away from a juvenile facility in Cheyenne.

Deputies believe the trio may have stolen a white 2018 Ford F-250 bearing Wyoming license plates 2-38650 from the 8300 block of Firethorn Lane.

"Inside of the truck was a loaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun," the agency said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the juveniles or the pickup is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app