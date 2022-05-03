Torrington Police Asking for Help Finding Stolen Pickup

Torrington police are asking for the public's help in finding a stolen white 2004 Dodge one-ton pickup.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the pickup was reported stolen Monday, May 2, and is believed to still be in the area.

The pickup, which bears Wyoming license plate 7-6409, has a black grill guard and a black toolbox in the bed.

Get our free mobile app

It also has a Wyoming State Parks sticker in the front window and Southeast Cyclones and Wyoming Cowboys stickers in the rear window.

Anyone who sees the pickup is asked to call the police immediately at (307) 532-7001.

LOOK: Historical Wyoming License Plates Since 1914