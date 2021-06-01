The Laramie County Library System will have its meeting rooms operating at full capacity. The Cottonwood Room, Windflower Room, Willow Room, and Sunflower Room can now be booked events, meetings, presentations, and much more by members of the local community.

The meeting rooms at the library can be used as great settings for any organization's needs. Equipment can also be checked out to be used for the bookings, such as projectors, microphones, and pianos. To book a meeting room at the library and for a full list of all the meeting room amenities there, you can click the link provided here.

The meeting rooms aren't the only thing opening up to full capacity at the Laramie County Library System. Seating that had been previously removed due to social distancing guidelines has now been replaced throughout the entire facility. They have also replaced tables and book displays that had been removed. The gathering space on the first floor known as the Commons is available as well. All games and puzzles throughout the building are also now available.

Another feature intended to enhance children's literary skills while capturing their imagination, the 'My Library Place and interactive bookmobile, will now be open to the public. And starting July 1st, the Early Literacy Center on the 2nd flood will open up.

There has already been a list of several planned events for this summer at the library, including book clubs, outdoor events, virtual offerings, a Summer Reading Challenge, and now meeting rooms open to book, the library could be a great resource to keep your kids and yourself entertained this summer and throughout the remainder of 2021. It is still recommended to wear masks, especially for those that have not yet been vaccinated. For a full schedule of all the upcoming events, you can check out LaramieCountyLibrary.org.