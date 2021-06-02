Laramie County Out Of Drought, Most Of State Still Dry

Martin Crespo, Getty images

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. said Wednesday morning that following a wet month of May, Laramie County is no longer in a drought "for now" at least.

Day is the founder and President of Dayweather, Inc.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne messaged Day via Facebook to ask about the potential drought situation coming out of the month of May, which is typically the wettest month in southeast Wyoming.

Day offered these comments: ''Depends on where you are se wy saw big improvements but ne, sw, central wy still in drought.'' He went on to say that Laramie County is not in a drought "for now." But he added: ''We are on an island of wet surrounded by dryness so we are not out of the woods if we go dry this month.''

Day's comments are confirmed by a graph published on Sunday by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service on year-to-date precipitation totals:

May be an image of sky and text

 

The agency on May 28 published a graph showing similar trends for the month of May:

May be an image of sky and text that says 'As ofMay 28th 2021 As of May 28th 2021 Precipitation Averages Across the Region As of May 28th 2021 2.35 As of May 28th 2021 2.45 1.03 2.85 1.51 May Average 2.34 1.69 May Average Alliance 3.09 May Average Cheyenne May Average Laramie Sidney'

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: don day, Drought, National Weather Service
Categories: Articles, News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top