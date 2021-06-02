Laramie County Out Of Drought, Most Of State Still Dry

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. said Wednesday morning that following a wet month of May, Laramie County is no longer in a drought "for now" at least.

Day is the founder and President of Dayweather, Inc.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne messaged Day via Facebook to ask about the potential drought situation coming out of the month of May, which is typically the wettest month in southeast Wyoming.

Day offered these comments: ''Depends on where you are se wy saw big improvements but ne, sw, central wy still in drought.'' He went on to say that Laramie County is not in a drought "for now." But he added: ''We are on an island of wet surrounded by dryness so we are not out of the woods if we go dry this month.''

Day's comments are confirmed by a graph published on Sunday by the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service on year-to-date precipitation totals:

The agency on May 28 published a graph showing similar trends for the month of May: