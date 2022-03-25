WATCH: Central’s Kruger Surprised With $25K Milken Educator Award

Cheyenne Central High School Social Studies Teacher Aaron Kruger was surprised Friday morning with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award.

Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher was joined by Gov. Mark Gordon, First Lady Jennie Gordon, and State Superintendent Brian Schroeder to present Kruger with the award before cheering students and colleagues at a surprise school assembly.

"One of an educator’s greatest gifts is making content relevant to everyday life, thereby deepening their students’ understanding of purpose and impact in today’s world,” said Gallagher.

“Aaron Kruger is clearly passing along a passion for self-discovery and lifelong learning to the next generation, and it’s one of the many reasons why we’re proud to welcome him as a Milken Educator," he added.

Kruger’s classes are so engaging that world history and current events classes often have waiting lists, especially AP World History, where his students regularly excel.

“With Aaron’s love of the subject matter, his engaging classroom teaching methods, and his measured, professional approach, he certainly sets the bar high for all who teach," said Schroeder.

"The fact that there is a waiting list to get into his classes not only speaks volumes but is the highest compliment a student can pay a teacher," added Schroeder. "What an inspiration ... Thank you, Aaron, for your incredible contribution to your students as well as to American education.”

Kruger is among more than 60 honorees nationwide to receive the honor during the 2021-22 season.

