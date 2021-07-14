Laramie FCA Hosts Youth Activities Camp Next Monday-Wednesday

The Laramie Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is hosting its annual Laramie FCA Power Camp on July 19-21, 2021, at Kiwanis Park.

This is a multi-sport development day camp for kids entering grades 3-6 this fall. It goes from 12:30-to-5 p.m. each day. The cost is $10.

Camp participants are provided two snacks each day, a t-shirt, and a bible. Campers can eat lunch before they come or pick up a free Grab ‘N Go lunch from Linford Elementary School, which is located across the street from Kiwanis Park in West Laramie.

Drills and activities include football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and team building.

You can register a child by visiting fcawyoming.org/power-camps. If you have questions, please contact Becky at 307-761-3232 or email beckyjohnson@fca.org.