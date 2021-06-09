Laramie High School Will Host a Basketball Camp for Youth

The Laramie High School boys’ basketball program is hosting a youth basketball camp on June 21-23, 2021, at Laramie High School.

The camp is open to girls and boys going into third through eighth (3-8) grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

The cost of the camp is $80. It is hosted by the LHS Plainsmen Basketball program with guest college basketball coach Taylor Shaffer.

Registration is open up to the morning of the first day of camp, June 21, but in order to receive a t-shirt and basketball, a camper must be registered by June 10. Late registrations will be accepted, but there’s no guarantee your child will receive a shirt and basketball.

Third through fifth (3-5) graders will have their camp from 8-to-10 a.m. all three days. That will be followed by sixth through eighth (6-8) graders will go from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.

To register, or if you have further questions, please email laramieboysbasketball@gmail.com. You can also send payment to LBBBC at PO Box 2031 Laramie, WY 82073. Checks can be made payable to “LBBBC,” or Venmo payment can be sent to “LHSBoysBasketball.”

Click here to view the registration form: SummerCampRegistrationForm