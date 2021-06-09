Laramie High School Will Host a Basketball Camp for Youth

David Settle, Townsquare Media

The Laramie High School boys’ basketball program is hosting a youth basketball camp on June 21-23, 2021, at Laramie High School.

The camp is open to girls and boys going into third through eighth (3-8) grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

The cost of the camp is $80. It is hosted by the LHS Plainsmen Basketball program with guest college basketball coach Taylor Shaffer.

Registration is open up to the morning of the first day of camp, June 21, but in order to receive a t-shirt and basketball, a camper must be registered by June 10. Late registrations will be accepted, but there’s no guarantee your child will receive a shirt and basketball.

Third through fifth (3-5) graders will have their camp from 8-to-10 a.m. all three days. That will be followed by sixth through eighth (6-8) graders will go from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.

To register, or if you have further questions, please email laramieboysbasketball@gmail.com. You can also send payment to LBBBC at PO Box 2031 Laramie, WY 82073. Checks can be made payable to “LBBBC,” or Venmo payment can be sent to “LHSBoysBasketball.”

Click here to view the registration form: SummerCampRegistrationForm

Top 10 Things to Do in Laramie

If you're new to town or visiting the Gem City, there are many things to see and do in our area. Laramie is like a special pocket of awesome in Wyoming. Between the University of Wyoming and the unmatched natural beauty, Laramie has so much to offer. To narrow things down and create a sort of starter list we turned to the folks at Trip Advisor to see what the people say. So, according to Trip Advisor reviews, here are the top 10 things to do in Laramie:

Filed Under: Camp, Hoopin' with the Plainsmen Youth Basketball Camp, Laramie Basketball, Laramie High School, Laramie Plainsmen, youth
Categories: Laramie, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top