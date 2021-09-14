The Wyoming Territorial Prison near Laramie will be hosting the Annual Pumpkin Walk for 2021!

The event will be taking place on October 2 from noon to 4 pm. Come join in the fun with food, games, candy, and, of course, pumpkins! There will also be several outdoor activities as well as education stations to learn more about the prison.

Admission is $3 for adults, with those 17 and younger being free

The event is looking for volunteers this year and has asked for 90 volunteers to help make this event the best that it can be.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.