The 28th Laramie Plains Lions Club Ice Fishing Derby will kick off 2021 on January 2 and 3 on Lake Hattie near Laramie. Sponsored by the West Laramie Fly Store, the derby will take place from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Saturday (January 2) and from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday (January 3).

You can register now at the West Laramie Fly Store (1657 Snowy Range Rd. Laramie, WY)

The registration fee for adults is $35 and $5 for kids under 14.



Awards will be given for the first to fifth largest fish and for the smallest fish caught in the adult category. Prizes will range from $1,500 for the largest fish to $25 for the smallest.

For Youth anglers under the age of 14, the largest fish wins $150. In addition to cash, trophies will be awarded.

For more information, click here, or can call the Laramie Plains Lions Club at 307-742-5960.

