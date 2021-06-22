Illegally Stocked Fish Discovered in Southeast Wyoming Lake

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in catching whoever illegally stocked Lake Hattie with walleye and smallmouth bass.

The Game and Fish says the species were discovered during routine fish sampling and are most likely the result of an illegal transplant.

"Lake Hattie is managed as a trout fishery and is stocked with more than 175,000 trout and salmon annually," the agency said. "Although bass and walleye are popular sport fish, they are seldom compatible with trout fisheries because both species prey on trout."

"If these species become established, they are likely to have a significant, negative impact on the quality of the trout fisheries in Lake Hattie and Twin Buttes Reservoir, which is connected to Lake Hattie," the agency added.

Anyone with information about the illegal fish stocking is asked to call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.