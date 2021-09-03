Laramie Plainsmen Seek First Win in Gillette [VIDEO]

In their first road game of the season, the Laramie Plainsmen head north to face the Campbell County Camels in Gillette on Friday night.

The game is at 7 p.m. Coverage on KOWB (AM 1290) begins at 6 p.m.

Laramie (0-1) is coming off a 57-0 loss to then third-ranked Sheridan last week.

Campbell County (0-1) didn’t fare much better, as the Camels lost at then No. 4 Rock Springs, 56-8. They did score on a 75-yard touchdown pass early in the game.

The Plainsmen have had a rough start. They were without three starters and lost two more players to injury that started in last week’s loss.

Laramie finished with 138 yards of total offense but had seven turnovers. QB Ethan Jenkins completed 60 percent of his passes but for only 98 yards. At one point, Sheridan scored on six straight possessions in the game.

Hoping to turn things around, and despite being down some players due to injury, Laramie head coach Paul Ronga visited with KOWB’s David Settle in the video at the top of this story about playing through the adversity, staying focused, and staying with their game-plan against Campbell County.

The Camels had 265 yards on offense last week but also had five turnovers against Rock Springs. Freshman QB Mason Drube threw for 156 yards, a touchdown, and threw four interceptions. Campbell County sees the return of two starters on Friday night that missed last week for different reasons. They are Remar Pitter and Tim Verburg.

Friday’s game will be the 44th meeting between the two schools on the football field. Laramie has won three of the last four. That includes a 35-22 victory at home for the Plainsmen last year. Two years ago, LHS lost in overtime at Campbell County, 48-41.

The game starts at 7 p.m. from Camel Stadium in Gillette.

KOWB will provide live coverage with David Settle and Aaron Lozano on the call. The broadcast starts at 6 p.m. You can listen on the radio (AM 1290), through the KOWB app, online, and through smart speakers.