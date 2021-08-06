The 2021 high school football season is quickly approaching, and it brings a new era at Laramie High School.

Enter Paul Ronga. He was hired in late March to take over the Plainsmen football program.

After moving out to Laramie from New York state, Ronga’s tried to, “hit the ground running,” to get his squad ready for the upcoming 2021 season.

Get our free mobile app

Football practice for Class 4A teams starts on Monday, Aug. 9. The first three days of practice are without pads. The first day of contact is on Thursday, Aug. 12.

In the video at the top of this story, Coach Ronga visited with KOWB’s David Settle about the transition to the Gem City, getting ready for their Fall Camp, what he’s looking for in these first practices before the season, and what you can expect from a fans-standpoint from his program.

Laramie was 2-7 in 2020 and lost to eventual 4A state champ Cheyenne East in the first round of the playoffs. That came on the heels of a 1-8 campaign in 2019 with no playoff appearance.

The Plainsmen return two starters on offense and three starters on defense from last season. Laramie has good numbers in its junior and freshmen classes.

The 2021 season debut is at home versus perennial 4A powerhouse Sheridan. It will start at 6 p.m. from Deti Stadium in Laramie.

There are five home games and four road games on the 2021 Plainsmen football schedule. LHS will see Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Rock Springs, and Thunder Basin in its other four home contests. Road games will be against Campbell County, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne South, and Cheyenne Central.