Four Laramie Rangers baseball players earned all-state awards for the 2022 Wyoming American Legion Baseball season.

Brandon Chavez, Billy Jenkin, and Ben Ruckman were selected first-team all-state, while Garrett Dodd was chosen second-team all-state.

Chavez received his second consecutive first-team award. He had a record of 10-5 on the season with a 3.27 ERA. Chavez threw 79.1 innings across 16 starts and 19 appearances this year. He allowed 61 runs, only 37 earned runs, on 75 hits with 41 walks and 98 strikeouts. At the plate, Chavez had a batting average of .392 with 60 hits and 42 RBIs. He also hit five home runs and led the team with 35 walks drawn.

Jenkin earned all-state honors for the first time in his career. He had a .392 batting average with 60 hits and 50 RBIs. On the mound, Jenkin was 1-2 with a 5.62 ERA. He threw 23 and two-thirds innings.

Ruckman got the first-team nod in 2022 after a second-team selection in 2021. He finished with a batting average of .389. Ruckman led the Rangers with 65 hits and 72 RBIs. He tied for the team lead with 11 doubles and led Laramie with nine triples and nine home runs. As a pitcher, Ruckman was 1-0 with five saves and an ERA of 1.42 in 17 appearances.

Dodd received second-team all-state after a first-team nod last year. He hit .326 for the season with 46 hits and 27 RBIs. Dodd was the lead-off hitter for Laramie and tied for the team-high of 63 runs scored. As a pitcher, he was 2-1 with one save and an ERA of 5.16. Dodd made 14 appearances and threw 38 innings, the fourth-most on the team.

Chavez will return for his senior season in 2023. Both Jenkin and Ruckman were seniors but have the possibility of returning for their super-senior year next summer. Dodd just finished his super-senior season in 2022.