The 2021 Wyoming Legion Baseball ‘AA’ State Championship game will have Cheyenne playing Laramie at Cowboy Field in Laramie on Friday.

Both teams won their game on Thursday. Laramie eliminated Casper, 5-4, in eight innings. Cheyenne rallied past Evanston, 15-8, which eliminated the Outlaws.

Laramie (41-24) trailed Casper 4-0 in the sixth inning. The Rangers tied it with four runs on three hits and two errors by the Oilers. Neither team scored in the seventh of the loser-out contest, so the game went to an extra inning.

Casper (47-26-1) threatened with two runners on and one out, but a flyout and a strikeout ended the inning.

The Rangers came back with a walk and an error. After an out, a hit batter loaded the bases for Laramie. Diego Medina worked a four-pitch walk, which pushed across the winning run. It was the second walk-off victory for the Rangers over Casper in the last two weeks.

Laramie players Billy Jenkin, who was the winning pitcher and had the game-tying RBI single, and Ryan Chamberlain spoke with WyoPreps about the win.

Cheyenne won a back-and-forth game over Evanston thanks to a huge fifth inning.

The Sixers led 3-0 but then trailed 4-3 and 6-4. Cheyenne broke it open with 10 runs in the fifth inning and went on to the 15-8 victory. They had 17 hits and took advantage of three errors by Evanston.

The Outlaws finished with 12 hits. They were paced by Jagger Mitchell and Clayton Moyles, who had two hits and two RBI’s apiece.

Zack Costopoulos and Hayden Swaen combined for six hits and seven RBI’s. They talked about the wild win over Evanston and prepping for the state championship game.

The time of the state championship game has been moved up to 11 a.m. on Friday. They’re trying to beat some weather anticipated in the Laramie area.