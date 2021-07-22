Laramie Rangers Stumble Down the Stretch

Daniele Webb, Townsquare Media

The road wasn’t too kind to the Laramie Rangers over the last two days of American Legion baseball.

Laramie went 0-4 on their conference road swing to Sheridan and Gillette.

The losses put the Rangers into a tie for second in the East Conference with the Troopers at 5-7 in league games. Laramie won the tiebreaker by allowing four fewer runs than Sheridan in conference-only games.

Laramie (38-23) lost at Sheridan on Tuesday, 4-0 and 10-7 in 9 innings.

In the opener, the Rangers were held to two hits, which were back-to-back singles by Billy Jenkin and Diego Medina in the second inning.

In the nightcap, Laramie blew a 7-0 lead and lost in the second extra inning. Garrett Dodd hit two home runs that helped the Rangers to the early lead. Down 7-3, Sheridan scored four in the seventh and tied the game. A walk-off three-run home run in the ninth inning gave the Troopers the sweep.

On Wednesday, Laramie struggled in game one at Gillette. The Riders blanked the Rangers, 4-0. Laramie had no hits and struck out 15 times in the game. Their only baserunners were on three walks.

In the nightcap, the Rangers trailed 9-0 early before they mounted a small comeback. A six-run fifth got Laramie closer, but they lost to Gillette, 11-7. Aidan Morris, Brandon Chavez, and Ryan Chamberlain paced the offense with two hits apiece. Riley Hogsett drove in two runs.

The Rangers won their home finale on July 14 over Bozeman, MT, 7-5. Laramie went 2-3 at the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament in Fort Collins last weekend. The Rangers lost their last two games of that tourney and enter the postseason on a six-game slide.

Thanks to the tiebreaker, Laramie keeps the No. 2 seed from the East and will play the Jackson Giants in their opener game of the ‘AA’ American Legion Baseball State Tournament on Monday at Cowboy Field. The game is at 7 p.m. Opening ceremonies are planned for 6:30 p.m.

Statistics used were courtesy of GameChanger.

Top 10 Things to Do in Laramie

If you're new to town or visiting the Gem City, there are many things to see and do in our area. Laramie is like a special pocket of awesome in Wyoming. Between the University of Wyoming and the unmatched natural beauty, Laramie has so much to offer. To narrow things down and create a sort of starter list we turned to the folks at Trip Advisor to see what the people say. So, according to Trip Advisor reviews, here are the top 10 things to do in Laramie:

Filed Under: American Legion Baseball, Baseball, Gillette Roughriders, Laramie Rangers, Sheridan Troopers
Categories: Laramie
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top