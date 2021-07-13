Laramie Rangers Take Second at North Dakota Tournament

A one-run setback kept the Laramie Rangers from a tournament title last weekend in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Laramie (35-16) went undefeated in pool play, and then fell 2-1 in the championship game.

In their first action of the tournament last Friday morning, the Rangers beat the Laurel (MT) Dodgers, 12-2. A four-run second inning gave Laramie an early advantage. After a run in the third, the Rangers added six in the fourth, and one in the fifth to finish the game on the mercy rule.

Aidan Morris and Riley Hogsett had three hits apiece to lead a 12-hit attack. The top five hitters in the lineup drove in two runs apiece. Brandon Chavez added a 2-run triple, while Ryan Chamberlain hit a solo home run. Chamberlain got the win on the mound. He allowed 2 unearned runs on 3 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

On Saturday, Laramie beat Sturgis, SD, 20-5. The Rangers scored 8 runs in the first inning. Chamberlain got it going with a two-run double, which was followed by five consecutive RBI singles. Laramie added 7 more runs in the third. They had four RBI base hits and also scored on a balk and two walks with the bases loaded. Five runs in the fifth finished off the Titans. Morris had three hits and two RBI’s, while Garrett Dodd had two hits and drove in four runs. Dodd got the win on the mound.

In the nightcap on Saturday, The Rangers defeated the host Dickinson Roughriders, 7-0. After three runs early, four in the last two frames sealed the Laramie victory. Three pitchers, Brandon Chavez, Mason Branch, and Tayton Moore, combined on a 5-hit shutout. Chavez got the win. He also had two hits and drove in a run.

That put Laramie into the tournament championship on Sunday against the Sheridan Troopers. Both teams scored in the first inning. The difference was an RBI double in the sixth inning, and Sheridan held on for the win. The Rangers had just five hits and no one had more than one. Both teams committed two errors.

Laramie returns home for their regular-season home finale on Wednesday against the Bozeman (MT) Bucks. It’s Senior Night, as Ryan Chamberlain, Garrett Dodd, and Aidan Morris will be honored prior to the game. It will be just one, 9-inning contest starting at 7 p.m. at Cowboy Field.

KOWB (AM 1290) will broadcast the game live starting at 6:45 p.m. You can also listen online, through the KOWB app, or on smart speakers.

Statistics from GameChanger were used in this story.

