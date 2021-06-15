Laramie, Rawlins Set Back-to-Back Daily High Temperature Records

Yesterday was another one for the record books, with Laramie and Rawlins once again breaking daily high temperature records.

The mercury at the Laramie airport soared to a sweltering 92 degrees, breaking the previous June 14th record of 88 degrees set way back in 1952 and again in 2006.

Rawlins also shattered its daily high of 90 degrees set in 2018, topping out at 94 degrees.

The cities also set daily high temperature records on Sunday, June 13, and the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it is very possible more records could be broken today.