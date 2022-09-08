Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat

The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne.

The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

Record high temperatures were established for September 7th. At Cheyenne, the high temperature reached 97 degrees, establishing a new daily record for September 7th, and also setting a new September monthly record high. The old daily record was 90 degrees on this date in 1959, and the old monthly record was 96 degrees on September 10, 2021. Sidney reached 102 degrees, breaking the previous daily record and tying the monthly September record, also reached this September 6th. Rawlins hit 93 degrees breaking the old record by 5 degrees, while Chadron reached 102 degrees, breaking their daily record by 3 degrees. Alliance climbed to 102 degrees, breaking their previous daily record by one degree, and Laramie tied their daily record with 88 degrees.

Wednesday marked the fourth straight day that Cheyenne has set a daily record high.

And the NWS says Cheyenne could set another record today, Sept. 8, before the weather cools off on Friday.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

4 AM Thursday, September 8th: One more day of potentially record breaking hot temperatures is expected before conditions cool off on Friday. Temperatures today will be about 15 degrees above average! Definitely not your typical autumn day! Many places will be close to breaking or tying the daytime high temperature record for September 8th!

