Full disclosure? I'm a real sucker for yard sales. I always carry a pocket of spare cash around on weekends in the summer, just in case I come across a sweet deal. If you're a yard sale fan like me, get ready! A massive "Junk in the Trunk Sale" is going down this weekend in Laramie.

Laramie's Junk in the Trunk Sale Adds New Twist to Yard Sales

The Laramie PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter AX has turned the business of yard sails on its head with their junk in the trunk event. Over 20 cars loaded with unique wares will pull up to the Premier Bone and Joint Center parking lot this Saturday. You'll find everything from jewelry and clothes to knickknacks and tools waiting for their next home.

Now, I have a tendency to go a little overboard at yard sales. It's like the Little Mermaid finding new "thingamabobs" for her collection. But I won't mind as much this go around because the Laramie P.E.O. trunk sale gives their collected earnings to a good cause. Proceeds from the event go to Educational scholarships and loans for women.

Event Details:

Where: Premier Bone and Joint Center Parking Lot (1909 Vista Drive)

Premier Bone and Joint Center Parking Lot (1909 Vista Drive) When: 8 to 11 a.m.

8 to 11 a.m. Cost: Varies.

Varies. Additional Information: Click here.

More on the Laramie P.E.O. AX Chapter

The Philanthropic Educational Organization is an international organization dedicated to improving educational opportunities for females. Wyoming's P.E.O. was founded in 1906 by Effie Murchison and has grown exponentially over the years. By 1982, Laramie's AX Chapter had joined the organization's ranks.

Find out more about P.E.O. International by clicking here.

Learn more about Laramie's P.E.O. Chapter by clicking here.