One of my favorite parts about summer is the return of markets. Farmer's markets, artisan markets, you name it, I love them all! So if you love markets as much as I do, here's some good news: starting Saturday, the Summer Market Days return to Laramie!

Shop Local at the Laramie Summer Market Days

The Laramie Summer Market Days provide local vendors a place to showcase their products. You can find all sorts of neat items at the market. The Summer Market announced it has about thirty vendors signed up for this coming Saturday, which means plenty of shopping opportunities for market visitors.

This year, the Summer Market plans to have local bands providing live music to entertain shoppers. The entire event is a fun, family-friendly experience.

What Can You Find at the Summer Market Days?

Vendors differ every year, but there's always a great variety of products available at the Summer Market. You'll usually find canned jams, homemade artwork, fresh veggies, and baked goods on display at vendor tables. This year the market also has a chiropractor booth, activewear, shaved ice, and delicious Mexican conchas added to the mix.

Is the Summer Market Indoors?

The Laramie Summer Market has indoor and outdoor areas for vendors.

2022 Laramie Summer Market Days Schedule

The summer market days take place every other Saturday, starting in June. Notably, there is no Summer Market during Laramie Jubilee Days. Here's the schedule for this year's market:

June 11 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn

- 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn June 25 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building

- 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building July 16 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn

- 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn July 23 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn

- 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn August 4 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Family Night

- 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Family Night August 13 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn

- 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn September 10 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Beef Barn

You can find more information about the Summer Market Days by clicking here.