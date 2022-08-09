Best Places to Get Desserts in Laramie

Is there a rule that says it's too early for sweets? I don't think so! Sometimes I would wake up in the morning and just crave some ice cream and so it became an ice-cream-for-breakfast day!

A couple of weeks ago we asked Laramie where their favorite place to get their sweet treats in town and we have gotten a lot of fun and 'sweet' answers!

"My wife's kitchen -- a kiss!"

There were also a few chains and fast food restaurants included in the answers, such as Dairy Queen and Freddy's. I personally really love getting the McDonald's fries and dipping them in their sundae. If you have not tried it, you should. It's amazing!

There were also a bunch of Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop fans and someone left a little insider tip for the next time you visit --

"You can get a single scoop with two flavors!"

Laramie's top favorites are Sugar Mouse Cupcake House & Tea Shoppe and Sweet Melissa's but check out the list below to see all of Laramie's favorite sweet treats! Maybe it will give you an idea of what to get for desserts later!

Laramie's favorite sweet treats!

But caution, read at your own risk. We are not liable for any drooling or cravings.

Sugar Mouse Cupcake House & Tea Shoppe

Sweet Melissa

Jeffrey's Bistro

The Chocolate Cellar

Golden Prairie Bakery

Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop

Mary's Mountain Cookies

Lanny's Homemade Ice Cream

Little Snowy's

Lovejoy's Bar & Grill

Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse

Coal Creek Coffee

Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery

Wyoming's Rib & Chop House

If you have any others that were missed, leave a comment here!