Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming

A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson.

The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed to negotiate an uphill, left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway between a guardrail and a large boulder, and off a cliff.

According to a crash summary, the motorcycle came to rest 162 feet from the cliff's edge.

The summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

Davis is the eighth motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year.

