Hey Laramie, in case you missed some of the news that was happening this week, here is a brief recap! Mostly news weather, so keep an eye out on them so you can stay safe, and prepare, if needed!

Wyoming's First Monkey Pox Case Identified

Oh no, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced the first monkeypox case in a Wyoming resident has been identified in Laramie County.

Meteorologist predicts cold, snowy winter for Wyoming

Get ready for a very chilly winter and high energy bills.

Severe storms, large hail, and heavy rainfall are possible in SE Wyoming

What weather we have been having this year huh? Hoping everyone stays safe, always!

Wyoming’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Worst in America, Report Says

Wyoming had the lowest vaccination rate, and the 16th highest death rate, earning it an overall rank of 42nd safest.

Strong winds and small hail are possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon.